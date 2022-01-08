GH¢1.10bn allocated to Agric sector - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that government has cushioned the agricultural sector with an amount of GH¢1.10 billion.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who made the statement in a post on Twitter on January 8, 2022, said the money would also help solve the unemployment situation in the country.



In his words, “an amount of GH¢1.10 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Food and agriculture in 2022 to boost agriculture to create more jobs”.



The move by the government was a fulfilment of the president's assurance to improve agriculture in Ghana and allay fears of unattractiveness of agriculture to the youth in Ghana.

During the 2021 Farmer’s day celebration, the President said to ensure the growth of the agricultural sector, policies and programmes have been rolled out.



“This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is wealth in agriculture and government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector,” part of his message read.



The Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, also stressed the importance of agriculture to the Ghanaian economy stating that the sector has contributed approximately 18.24 percent to Ghana’s GDP in 2020.



He noted that the Planting for food and jobs initiative by government has increased the country’s productivity making Ghana a food basket for the West African sub-region.



