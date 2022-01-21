GH¢10 billion set aside for entrepreneurs for the next 3 years - Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

YouStart would reduce employment – Akufo-Addo

YouStart would support youth with funds, training and guidance – Akufo-Addo



Ghana on course to achieving provisional growth rate of 4.4%, Akufo-Addo



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government has set aside GH¢10 billion to help entrepreneurs start or expand their businesses to create more jobs.

The president who was reported to have said this by GhanaToday website at the investiture of a new Vice Chancellor of the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies indicated that the funds would be used under the YouStart programme, the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP).



He said through these initiatives, government will provide financial and technical support to young entrepreneurs in the country to set up commercially viable businesses and create jobs for their fellow youth.



Touching on the YouStart Programme, the president said YouStart will help young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital as well as technical training and guidance to enable them to start businesses.