GH¢12.04 billion spent on COVID-19; Ofori-Atta dismisses lack of accountability

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has disclosed government spent about GH¢12.04 billion to contain the spread and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and properties.

According to him, the amount was expended between March 2020, when the pandemic struck the country, and May this year.

He also dismissed concerns that there were inconsistencies in the COVID-19 expenditures, stating that whatever was mobilised and spent had been documented and well accounted for.

The minister made this known when he was answering questions on how the funds were mobilised and spent to help curtail the pandemic and

“I wish to dispel the notion that there have been some inconsistencies in government data on COVID-19,” he said, noting that the expenditure captured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his earlier presentation to the nation was in tandem with records at the ministry.

“Mr. Speaker, I believe that this presentation demonstrates Government’s commitment to accountability and transparency. All programmed, mobilized and utilised funds have been duly reported on. As a Government, we continue to operate an open-door policy and welcome any opportunity to engage in the national interest,”

Ken Ofori-Atta urged the public to dismiss the rumours on data inconsistencies, as the funds were prudently used to protect lives and mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
