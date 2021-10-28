GH¢2.29 million in relief support presented to enterprises affected by Makola fire disaster

Traders affected by the July 5 Makola disaster will get relief support

Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry has presented a cheque of GH¢2.29 million to enterprises affected by the July 5, 2021 Makola fire disaster.



Making the presentation on Wednesday October 28, 2021, Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen said the relief support was vital to the growth of the informal sector and affected traders.



“I tasked the Ghana Enterprises Agency to liaise with other key stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Accra Metropolitan Association (AMA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to determine liquidity relief support for you, the affected victims. I also tasked GEA to work with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure transparency in the disbursement of funds.”

“In all, 98 victims were identified as having suffered levels of losses as a result of the unfortunate fire incident. The government has therefore released an amount of GH¢2.29 million to be disbursed to these victims. This support we believe will go a long way to mitigate the adverse effects on your businesses as a result of the fire incident”, the minister added.



Alan Kyerematen assured traders of government’s support to sustain the growth of Small-Scale Enterprises and the informal sector at large.



“I wish to assure you that the team has gone through a rigorous transparent process to determine the level of support to each victim, hence it is my wish that beneficiaries apply the money to take care of very critical needs,” he stated.



Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency delivering remarks at the presentation urged all 98 enterprises to properly show proof of identification before they can access the funds.



They are expected to do this at any branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana for the funds to be disbursed.