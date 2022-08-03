1
Business

GH¢24.2 million recovered as tax liabilities under RACE initiative – Finance Ministry

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Ministry has been able to retrieve a sum of GH¢24.2 million as tax liabilities under recovery from some Oil Marketing Companies and a commercial bank operating in the country.

According to a Joy Business report, the amount, which was retrieved under the Revenue Assurance, Compliance and Enforcement (RACE) initiative follows validation of tax obligations meant for the lifting of refined petroleum products.

The Finance Ministry said personnel under RACE have concluded their first phase of engagements with 99 out of 177 Oil Marketing Companies in the country.

The engagement was to validate the tax payments for the lifting of refined petroleum products sold in the country.

Key stakeholders which participated in the engagements included the Ghana Revenue Authority, Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and some commercials banks operating in the country.

Meanwhile, government under the RACE initiative has accrued a tax liability of GH¢62 million against a commercial bank out of which GH¢14.3 million has so far been recovered.

In addition, the initiative has recovered about GH¢9.9 million from some Oil Marketing Companies operating in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
