GH¢250 premium charge for Ghana Card exorbitant – Sam George

MP, Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Premium service charge for Ghana Card ¢250

Executive Director of the NIA to be put before parliament on Feb. 23



NDC Caucus to ensure challenges of Ghana card are addressed



Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communications Committee, Sam Nartey George, has lamented the GH¢250 premium service charge for acquiring a Ghana Card.



He said the fee is an injustice to Ghanaians adding that not having that amount should not disenfranchise them from being registered as Ghanaians.



Speaking to JoyNews on February 22, Sam George noted that the charge is too expensive, a decision that breaches several laws.



“A lady asked a very important question and as an MP, I didn’t have an answer. She is a Ghanaian and has a birth certificate and another Ghanaian has a birth certificate."

"Our laws say that public services must not be discriminatory and you are saying that if she doesn’t have 2.5 million (Old Cedi), she is not Ghanaian enough like somebody else. That is an injustice we must fight against. It is against the social justice phenomena of the NDC and we will fight against it."



"Because 2.5 million (Old Cedi) is somebody’s salary and so, for you to ask somebody to pay 2.5million to have just a card.”



The MP for Ningo-Prampram made the statement during his interaction with registrants for the card at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He also disclosed that the Executive Director of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah, will appear before Parliament’s Communication Committee on February 23, 2022.



According to Mr. Nartey George, members of the NDC Caucus led by A.B.A Fuseini will ensure that the cost of the premium service among other challenges are addressed.



He also suggested that the registration needs to be taken back to the districts, “not just having a district office but opening up in various parts of the district, another mass registration.”