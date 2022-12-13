GH¢253 million budgeted for Pwalugu dam in 2023 budget – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government has allocated GH¢253 million in the 2023 budget towards the construction of the Pwalugu dam, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has told members of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia said this when he welcomed the board and leadership of the Association to the Jubilee House Monday, December 12, 2022, to discuss issues of concern to Ghanaian farmers, particularly the impact of climate change and the importance of irrigation to year round farming.



The vice president took the opportunity to explain the various measures government is taking to ensure the construction of dams, especially the Pwalugu multipurpose dam, for whose construction he said the government will engage the World Bank and also invite private sector participation.

“In the meantime, GH¢253 million has been allocated in the 2023 budget towards the construction of the Pwalugu dam,” he told the farmers.



He noted that when completed Pwalugu will, at 25,000 hectares, almost double the amount of irrigable land in Ghana while controlling yearly flooding from the spillage of the Bagre dam and provide 60mw of electricity.