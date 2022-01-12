GH¢30m to be invested in agricultural innovations - NEIP

Director of Business Support and Policy at NEIP Franklin Owusu-Karikari

Government to give soft loans to young Ghanaians for agricultural innovations

Beneficiaries to receive loans from ¢20,000 to ¢200,000



Training to be provided for selected farmers



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has said plans are underway to initiate a GH¢30million package to support young people interested in agricultural innovations.



This forms part of government’s response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on farmers under the Ghana Cares Obaatan Pa programme.



Director of Business Support and Policy at NEIP Franklin Owusu-Karikari, speaking at the launch of the scheme themed, “Youth in Innovative Agriculture Support” explained that the support comes in the form of soft loans, ranging from GH¢20,000 to GH¢200,000.

“The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme is announcing an application for young Ghanaians to apply for the first phase of ‘Youth in Innovative Agriculture Support’ under the Ghana CARES 'Obaatan Pa' Programme. Beneficiaries of the programme will receive an amount ranging from ¢20,000 to ¢200,000 as a flexible loan facility repayable within three to five years at an interest rate of 10% per annum,” he said.



The scheme has a target of a minimum of 500 young farmers along the agricultural value chain.



The NEIP believes positive gains could be made in agriculture when the youth in the country are empowered to indulge.



The first phase of the scheme will feature farmers engaged in the production of vegetables, tubers and maize as well as players along the livestock chain, agro-processing and agritech.



“Increased productivity in the agricultural sector depends on the youth who comprises of about 30% to 40% of Ghana’s active population. Their energy and numbers provide tremendous opportunities for increasing agricultural productivity.”

“Notwithstanding, this phase will begin by soliciting applications from the following sectors under agribusiness; vegetable farming, maize farming, poultry/livestock, yam/cassava farming, agro-processing and agritech,” Mr. Owusu-Karikari outlined.



Mr. Owusu-Karikari speaking further described this scheme as different. According to him, selected farmers will be given the necessary training to help them maximize the credit facilities they obtain.



“Aside funding, the youth will be empowered to use technology and other innovative ways for smart farming. They will be taught to accept innovative farming as a commercial business, we will help them generate appreciable income and improve their standard of living as well as help them produce enough to complement the Planting for Food and Jobs,” he explained.



Applications are open from now till February 5, 2022, for persons between 18 and 40 years.