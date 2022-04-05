GH¢35 million not sufficient to rebuild Appiatse community - Dr. Joyce Aryee

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee is chaired by Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee

Chairman of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee has said the over GH¢35 million received as donations to the Appiatse Support Fund is not sufficient to rebuild the community.

According to her, although the sum is not sufficient, the Fund is, however, grateful for all contributions made so far.



Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, she said, "This amount notwithstanding, we are far from reaching what we would call sufficient funds. This is because the extent of damage to the Appiatse Township cannot be overemphasized and this amount raised so far will not be adequate"



Dr. Joyce Aryee made this declaration when the Appiatse Support Fund Committee held a press briefing on Monday April 4, 2022 to among others update the general public on funds received so far.



She also stated clearly that the monies collected do not include the US$5 million fine allotted to Maxam Company Limited to pay into the fund, disclosing that Maxam is yet to pay that fine through the Minerals Commission.



She further opined that, for the purpose of utmost transparency, the committee will at an appropriate time, make available to the press and the general public the list of corporate institutions and individuals who have donated both in cash and kind to the fund which is also captured in the bank statements of the Fund.

The Chairman of the Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee also made a passionate appeal to all who are yet to donate in order to ensure that the people of Appiatse, are relieved from the untold hardship and damage to their properties.



"We are still insisting on our hashtag: “obiara entuabi” to enable us make this project a reality"



She hoped that every means available will be employed to equip the Reconstruction Implementation Team with the requisite funds to construct an eco-friendly, green and sustainable town that is energy efficient.



She expressed her profound gratitude on behalf of her team and people of Appiatse to all those who have donated and assured that the Committee will work collaboratively with the Reconstruction Implementation Committee to bring Appiatse back on it's feet.



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team who joined the briefing further explained that the amount of work to be done at Appiatse would determine the exact amount the Fund would need to raise for completion of the project.

He asked Ghanaians through the media to be patient while they put together an inventory to know how much will be needed, adding that the exact quotation of amount will also depend on the contractor who is awarded the contract to reconstruct the community.



Blankson Hermans, a member of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team and representative from the Ghana Institute of Architects gave a summary of activities of the Reconstruction Implementation Committee thus far.



"For the time period that we've been working, we've come up with a land use plan which was developed by the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority. It forms the basis for the design that will be used for the provision of the housing and commercial facilities for the community" He said



"So we've inspected a root going through the main town and out of it, we've got about 120 of 126 bedroom houses to reconstruct. But essentially, as we develop, what we are doing now is to start with the road networks by April ending and we hope to meet that deadline" he concluded.