GH¢357bn not 344bn: Ato Forson ‘revises’ Ghana’s public debt stock

Display of 50 Ghana cedi notes | File photo

<><>

Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, has stated that Ghana's public debt stock is higher than the recently reported figure of GHC344.5 billion cedis.



According to him, per that computation, three debt portfolios adding up to about 12 billion cedis had not been captured.



The three uncaptured debts, he noted in a January 31, 2022, social media posting were, debts from the Energy Sector Levy Act (¢9.3bn), the Daakye Trust and Sinohydro debts of ¢2.4bn and ¢630m respectively.



The Central Bank announced recently that the public debt stock had hit GH¢344.5 billion as of the end of November 2021 representing 78.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, GDP.



The debt to GDP ratio was 76 per cent of GDP at the end of December 2020, totalling GH¢291.6 billion.

“Of the total debt stock, domestic debt was GH¢179.4 billion (40.8 percent of GDP), while the external debt was GH¢165.1 billion (37.6 percent of GDP),” the Bank said in a press release.



See Ato Forson's full post below:



Folks,



For the avoidance of doubt, the public debt of Ghana for November 2021 which has been reported as ¢344.5bn representing 78.4% of GDP does Not include:



1. ESLA: ¢9.3bn

2. Daakye: ¢2.4bn



3.Sinohydro: ¢630m



Ghana's Actual total public debt as at November 2021 was 357 billion which is some 81% of GDP.



I project that our public debt at Dec 2021 will be 365 billion cedis that is some 83% plus of GDP! Ghana is officially in a mess!