GH¢450 million spent on flood control since 2017 - Asenso-Boakye

Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Government has since 2017 invested GH¢450 million in the National Flood Control and Priority Drainage Programme, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has told Parliament in Accra.

Presenting a statement to lawmakers on “Addressing the Increasing Risk of Flooding across the country”, he said the investment in flood control since 2017 compares with GH¢88 million invested between 2011 and 2016.



“Clearly, this level of commitment to tackling the problem, which has resulted in a reduction of flooding incidents in the past few years, is unprecedented and commendable,” he added.



Ghana ranks highly among African countries most exposed to risks from multiple weather-related hazards. In the past three decades, the country has experienced seven major floods, leading to significant loss of lives and property.



“The World Bank estimates that US$3.2 billion (4.45 percent of GDP) worth of economic assets are at risk of flooding in the Greater Accra Region alone, and this figure is expected to quadruple by 2050 without urgent action. One can only imagine the value of assets that are at risk to flooding across the country,” the Minister said.



He explained that the causes of flooding in the country are multi-faceted and include inefficient drains, undersized culverts, and uncontrolled development in flood plains, wetlands and waterways. Additionally, indiscriminate dumping of solid waste into drains contributes significantly to urban flooding, while across the country, new developments and buildings in waterways and flood plains (buffer zones) block the flow of storm water and worsen the risk of flooding.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye announced that the government is collaborating with the World Bank to invest more than US$200m to address solid waste and flood risk challenges in the Odaw Drainage Basin. The project will see the development and implementation of a Flood Early Warning System to enhance community safety and resilience.



Furthermore, he indicated that Cabinet has approved, for the consideration of Parliament, the bill for the establishment of the Ghana Hydrological Authority.



The authority will undertake hydraulic modelling to inform housing and infrastructural development planning across the country to ensure that they are steered away from flood-prone areas.



It will also develop and promote higher drainage standards, including the use of nature-based drainage solutions, and ensure that flood risk assessments are undertaken for all major infrastructural developments to make them resilient to both current and future flood risks.



The bill will further create a National Hydrology Fund which will facilitate the effective functioning of the authority, including attracting private sector participation in drainage provision.