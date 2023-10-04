GH¢49.5 million lost in first nine months of 2023 due to cybercrime in Ghana

Cyber security threats heighten

The Cyber Security Authority has said that Ghana recorded a loss of GH¢49.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 due to cyber fraud.

The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority Dr. Albert Antwi-Bosiako said the cases reported to the Authority were “cyberbullying, online loan apps, shopping frauds, romance fraud, settling impersonation among others.”



According to him, the rate of cyber fraud activities in recent times indicates that there is an urgent need to intensify efforts to combat the act.



He added that the Authority is actively working on implementing a range of regulatory measures aimed at bolstering cybersecurity in the country.



The Authority also highlighted the significant progress the Authority has made in developing a comprehensive cybersecurity framework.



Dr Antwi-Bosiako further pledged the Authority’s commitment to enhancing online activities and protecting the information of both individuals and businesses.

He further cautioned individuals and organizations to remain vigilant, adopt best cybersecurity practices, and collaborate with authorities to combat cyber threats effectively.



