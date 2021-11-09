GHACEM, KNUST to train cement users nationwide

KNUST and Ghacem aims to train 2,000 cement users across the country

Ghana Cement Limited (Ghacem) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have launched the Ghacem Mobile Cement Academy, with the aim of training over 2,000 cement users across the country.

The two leading institutions, in the manufacturing industry and academia respectively, also launched an e-payment platform that will facilitate the payment process for customers irrespective of their locations.



Speaking at the launch event on KNUST Campus in Kumasi, Chairman of the Ghacem Cement Foundation, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, stated that the collaboration is to enhance customer excellence as well as bridge the gap between industry and academia for national development.



Nana Prah Agyensaim VI explained: “There is an urgent need to seek continuous improvement for delivering customer excellence as a leading cement manufacturer in Ghana for our deserving loyal customers and partners”.



The Ghacem Cement Foundation Chair further noted that Ghacem is “focused on improving the profitability of our customers through improved services and products, while we strive to stay reasonably profitable as a company”.



He added Ghacem will continue to ensure that customers have an easy way of doing business with them, as well as assist with the transfer of knowledge which compares only with world-best practices in the cement business.

Commenting on the collaboration between the two giant institutions, he stressed: “It is academy and industry which will move this country, and that is why I am proud of Ghacem for this initiative”.



According to him, the time for assumptions is over, and it is important to invest in research to ensure academia and industry collaborations transform the country.



Nana Prah Agyensaim VI further encouraged the government to strengthen its efforts at ensuring a level playing field in the cement industry for the greater good of Ghana’s economy.



The Chief Commercial Officer of Ghacem, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director Mr. Ebenezer Somuah, in his remarks noted that the collaboration between Ghacem and KNUST will bridge the gap between industry and academia for national growth.



Welcoming the project team on the Ghacem Mobile Cement Academy, Prof. John Tiah Bugri – Provost-College of Arts and Built Environment at KNUST, expressed the university’s delight with officially launching the Mobile Cement Academy after signing a collaborative agreement in 2019.

Prof. Bugri stated that the impact of research is important for them, and they have been able to deliver these impactful researches in collaboration with industry – and uptake of the research by industry is in a good direction.



According to him, the collaboration between the two institutions led to the building of a mobile container with various facilities to help train many people across the country.



Mr. Somuah stressed: “Ghacem is undoubtedly not new in this collaborative drive”. An example, he stated, was the “Ghacem Quarry Life Awards which give the opportunity to the Biodiversity students of our universities to compete with the rest of the world in terms of innovations in reclamation and maintenance of natural habitats, especially at our quarry sites.”



The Chief Commercial Officer re-emphasized Ghacem’s objective of putting customers at the center of its entire operations – hence placing a premium on the product plus service offered to its customers.



He further called on stakeholders and partners to ensure more of such collaborations for mutual benefit, adding that the Ghacem Board will continue to support such moves.