GHAMRO announces its 4th Annual General Meeting

The Ghana Music Rights Organization will hold its 4th general meeting on Friday October 23rd

Notice is hereby given that the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) will be held at the KNUST School of Business, Kumasi and virtually streamed via www.ghamroonline.com or YouTube live on Friday 23rd October, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to transact the following business:

AGENDA



1. To receive and consider the reports of the Directors and Auditors and Financial Statements of the Society for the years ended 31st December 2018 & 2019.



2. To approve for inclusion changes proposed at the Regional meeting on the draft Constitution.



3. To adopt the New Draft Constitution.



4. To select an Election Committee further to the adopted Constitution.

5. To conduct any other business.



DATED THIS 25TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2020



By Order of the Board



Abraham Adjatey



(CEO)

NOTE:



i. In compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings, attendance at the venue would be limited to One hundred members (100) only, with the participation of the rest of the members/proxies strictly via virtual (online) platform



ii. A member entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint a proxy to attend via online participation only and such proxy need not be a member of the Society



iii. The appointment of a proxy will prevent a member from attending and voting at the meeting either physical or virtual. Where a member attends the meeting in person or virtual, the proxy appointment shall be revoked.



iv. A copy of the Proxy Form can be downloaded from www.ghamroonline.com, filled and sent via email info@ghamro.org or deposited at any of our regional offices not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

Also, the 2019 Audited Financial Statement can be viewed on www.ghamroonline.com



For further enquiries members may contact the office on 0540122325/6 or 0573168111.



NB: All COVID-19 Protocols would be fully observed

