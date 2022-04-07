GIFF advocates for re-introduction of national shipping line to create jobs, boost revenue

The Black Star Line was a major backbone for the Ghana's maritime sector in the 1960s and 70s

Black Star Line collapses in the early 90’s

National shipping line to enhance competitiveness in maritime sector – GIFF



Ghana must take advantage of the AfCFTA – Jacob Agyeman



The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) is advocating for the re-introduction of a national shipping line also known as the Black Star Line.



A communication team member of the institute, Jacob Agyeman believes the re-introduction of the shipping line will enhance competitiveness, create jobs and address the cedi’s sustained depreciation.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Mr Agyeman called on government to prioritize the reintroduction of the national shipping line to improve domestic revenue generation.



“Now we have AfCFTA, we can even take advantage of that and if the government sets up Black Star line, then at least the transhipment cargoes will be transported by the Black Star Line. The advantage here also is you can create employment for your people,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.

He continued that, “You can even help stabilize the cedi that we are complaining about because most of these multinationals cause capital flight as at the end of the day and they send their monies out of the country. If the Black Star line is here, the money stays here because if it makes US$1,000,000 or US$2,000,000 and if a chunk of it stays here, it stabilizes the cedi against the dollar.”



Jacob Agyeman further argued that although some policies may be in place, implementation of a national shipping line may be the issue and therefore called on government to set pragmatic measures in re-introducing the Black Star Line.



“I’m sure they may have policies in place, but the implementation is the issue. We must begin to see practical steps; they must set it up, and it must work. And I believe this is the best moment for us to revive Black Star lines, create employment for your people, stabilize your cedi, and then create competition so that your people will get quality service. There’s no competition,” he said.



Meanwhile, due to an array of challenges, the Black Star Line which was established by Dr Kwame Nkrumah become dysfunctional due to high corruption and mismanagement in the earlier 90’s.



The Black Star Line was a wholly state-owned maritime entity set up to explore extensive trading activities within the West African sub-region and subsequently to the entire globalized world.



Despite calls by various stakeholders for the establishment of the national shipping line, there has been little to no development by successive government in the area.