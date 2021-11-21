GIJ graduate wins Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Josephine Aku Selorm Gator won the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Miss Josephine Aku Selorm Gator, a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), has won the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the maiden edition of the ‘Women In Entrepreneurship Awards’ (WIEA) held in Accra.

She grabbed three nominations including ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’, ‘Food/Catering Service of the Year’, and Family Business of the Year’.



Some dignitaries include Stacy Amoateng, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Tagoe Sisters, Her Excellency Ambassador Erieka Bennett, Esther Addo of Estaron Balloons, and Ambassador Nancy Sam were also honoured.



In her remarks, Ms. Gator who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AkuSel Juice, expressed gratitude to the organizers for the noble cause and dedicated the award to God, growth of her business, family and friends.



“I wanted to do something for myself, something I could call my own and grow up with, thus, the decision to start up AkuSel my mini food and beverage business”.



“It wasn’t easy sustaining it because a lot of people are into food and beverages business but I wasn’t worried about competitions; all I wanted was to focus on building a solid foundation for my business that will eventually be one of the leading food and beverage producers in the world in some years”.



She, therefore, encouraged young women to strive for greatness; have a positive mindset, take bold steps and believe that they can make it.

"AkuSel Juice is a food and beverages outlet which started in 2018 as an entrepreneurial assignment at GIJ, which transcended into a campus business".



"The focus at the time was to promote good health and wellbeing through healthy foods and beverages without additives, on-campus".



"In 2020, new additions were introduced to improve the brand and growth of the business. To date, AkuSel Juice keeps introducing varieties to satisfy customer needs".



WIEA seeks to showcase women-owned enterprises and celebrate women entrepreneurs from conceivable industries, and in the process shine a national light on their hard work and efforts to improve lives in Ghana amidst the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Awards, instituted by the Women In Entrepreneurship Ghana (WIEG) also identify, recognize and honours women entrepreneurs contributing to economic growth and driving the women empowerment agenda in Ghana.