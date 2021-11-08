GIPC adjudged Africa's best investment promotion agency

GIPC boss, Yofi Grant with the award

• Capital Finance International Magazine has awarded GIPC

• The Africa's best investment promotion agency award adjudged GIPC this year makes three consecutive-win for the Centre



• A citation was also handed over to GIPC



For the third consecutive time, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has been adjudged Africa’s best investment promotion agency by the Capital Finance International Magazine.



According to the Capital Finance International Magazine, GIPC has been able to leverage on technology, social media, and other initiatives to deliver on its mandate to attract investments.



Reacting to this in a press release copied to GhanaWeb, GIPC CEO, Yofi Grant, labelled the award is “testament to the great work being done by the Centre, and the progress it has made so far”.

He added that “the Centre will continually strive to do more, to ensure that Ghana cements its place, as the investment hub of Africa”.







Read the press release below:



