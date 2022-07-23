GIPC engages businesses in Western Region

Logo of GIPC

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, noted the need for the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the EXIM Bank to increase awareness on investments opportunities and the need for more investment in the Region.

He said, the Region continued to work hard to safeguard entrepreneurs and businesses through government policies and initiatives, including the creation of jobs, Youstart, investment in human capital, adding that “deepening the path in our development had been in the right direction to grow the economy.”



Mr Darko-Mensah made these points at the GIPC business forum held in Takoradi as part of regional sensitization to educate stakeholders on the functions of GIPC and also discuss issues facing the business community.



The event on the theme ‘Grow in Ghana, grow with Ghana’, also geared towards promoting indigenous business investment and direct partnerships with their foreign counterparts for the general growth.



Mr. Darko-Mensah continued, “GIPC investment plans for the Region should identify agriculture, agro- processing, agri -business, tourism, infrastructure and services". These are the key areas for creation of the massive jobs we are looking at for businesses in the Region.



The Regional Minister believed that local business and women were important because their activities generated wealth for assemblies in the Region and the country and therefore, urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to identify development projects which could be comfortably marketed by GIPC.

That, he added, would enhance the overall development of the Districts and Western Region.



“Over the years, the influx of investments in the Western Region have been overwhelming and densely concentrated. The Region has proven to be a viable investment hub of the country, boasting of a conducive business environment and the required human capital.



“As a natural resource based and the economic backbone of the country, we are well noted to produce cocoa, rubber, oil palm, coconuts, rocks for quarry, tourist attractions as well as Gold. Oil and gas business lithium at Dixcove and Sekondi Area,” Mr Darko-Mensah said.



The Regional Minister stated that value chain platforms had been formed in all the 14 MMDAs with close networks with various Ministries, Departments, Agencies and private stakeholders thereby creating a common platform to enhance market linkages and improve upon trade relations among businesses in the Region.



Mr Darko-Mensah, however, called on all businesses across the world to invest in the Western Region, “for our immense growth.”

The GIPC, Mr Darko-Mensah noted, was responsible for encouragement, and promotion of investment in Ghana, providing for the creation of an attractive incentive framework and transparent, predictable and facilitating environment for investment in Ghana as enshrined in the GIPC Act 201 865.



The RCC over the years, has been awarding businessmen and women for their contribution to the growth of the Region and beyond.”



The theme for this year’s forum, he said, would promote local indigenous businesses, target investments and the promotion of direct partnership between local investors and foreign investors and grow as a Region and country.



Again, Mr Darko-Mensah explained, GIPC’s database on lands available for lease and a land bank, could be used to assist localities to assemble properties for development projects and attract investors.



The Omanhene of Essikado,Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, applauded GIPCs efforts but argued that it was important that, the Region began to question the notion of investors coming into the Western Region.

Transparency and accountability, he added, were key to new engagements targeted to promote investment and growth in the Region, saying “are the investors here to rip you off or grow with you.”



“If we are sleeping, we should wake up, we can do it and grow the Western Region.” Nana Nketsiah stressed.



He noted how the Western Region could be used as a springboard to spur growth across the Country and the need for new policies and bootstrap to derive the maximum benefits from any business operating in the Region.