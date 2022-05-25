0
GIPC in talks with Singapore to facilitate Ghana’s easy access to the Asian Market

Gipc Yofi And Singapore Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC with Singapore's ambassador

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has stated that talks are ongoing to facilitate partnerships to grant easy access for Ghanaians to the Asian market.

In a tweet shared on May 25, the center noted that the country is also seeking to develop its capital markets with the partnership.

"To capitalize on the country’s strategic position, our CEO Yofi Grant has been in talks with the Singapore Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Dileep Nair, to develop partnerships that will facilitate Ghana’s easy access to the Asian Market."

"Meanwhile, Singapore is also collaborating with Ghana to promote financial intermediation and the development of our capital markets."

However, in 2019, Ghana's bilateral trade with Singapore amounted to S$261.2 million.

Already ongoing trade relations with Ghana puts Singapore businesses in a good position to partner with their Ghanaian counterparts.

In both countries, the private sector shares similar interests in oil and gas, as well as export businesses.





