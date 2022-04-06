0
GITFIC to hold 6th conference in May

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

The Ghana International Trade and Finance conference (GITFIC) will hold its 6th Conference between 23rd and 24th of May, 2022 in Accra.

According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, the two-day session, will deliberate on “towards an effective and efficient mobile money transactional penetration in Africa; a catalyst to solving cross-border payment and settlement an anticipated barrier within the AFCFTA: The role of financial regulators and stakeholders.”

Mr Salvador Perez, Vice President, Government engagement-VISA, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa would be a discussant.

On the second day, Panelists including Dr Olagunju, M.O Ashimolowo, Vice President incharge of operations, ECOWAS bank for Investment Development will deliberate on “Leveraging on the Pillars of trade Finance-Catalyst for Industrial growth and acceleration post pandemic: The role of payment Financing, risk mitigation and access to Information.

Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFIC said issues on Trade-Finance in a post COVID-19 era were critical as industries navigated their way through the turbulence.

