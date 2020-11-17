GITTA: AirtelTigo’s ‘BigTime Xtra Data Bundles’ wins "Innovative Product of the Year'

AirtelTigo officials receiving the award from the CEO of Instinct Wave

Source: AirtelTigo

AirtelTigo’s ‘BigTime Xtra Data Bundles’ has won the ‘Innovative Product of the Year’ at the 10th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

BigTime Xtra Data Bundles received the accolade owing to its ‘exceptional value proposition’ for its customers.



AirtelTigo pioneered ‘No Expiry’ in Ghana and now BigTime Xtra Data Bundles gives double data benefits to customers. The product was developed based on customer’s feedback based on AirtelTigo’s quest for innovation.



“This award is a true reflection of our dedication to put our customers at the heart of everything we do and actively seek their views to ensure we meet their changing needs. It is also a sign that the hard work of our various teams of launching this amazing product has not gone unnoticed,” said the company.



The company added: “This award is also a vote of commitment to our customers that we are focusing on bringing valuable products that meet their needs.”

The company also thanked the organizers of the awards for acknowledging its efforts.



Organized by InstinctWave, GITTA is a platform for showcasing and rewarding excellent performances by businesses in the provision of IT and telecom services, as well as the personalities behind the business success.



The 10th edition was in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

