GIZ Ghana marks International Migrants Day

Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

The Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in Ghana migration projects organised a forum with various stakeholders in Accra, to discuss issues pertaining to migration and sustainable development in Ghana.

This years’ forum which is to mark the International Migration Day, was under the theme, ” Human Mobility: Harnessing the potential of migration for sustainable development”, strongly emphasizes the need to examine factors that lead to irregular migration and how they can be effectively tackled. More importantly is the ability to build systems and structures in Ghana that effectively create the atmosphere and opportunity for returning migrants and experts to transmit their knowledge and skills for economic development.



At the forum, several returned migrants shared their experiences on their migration journey and highlighted some positive impacts since their return so far. A returned expert, Dr Ivy Asante at the Noguchi Memorial Institute shared her passion to create impact in Ghana and how that encouraged her to return despite the seeming challenges she was bound to face.



She further highlighted the impact of GIZ Ghana on her reintegration process. “GIZ through the Ghanaian German Centre has supported me with consistent advisory services before and when I returned to Ghana; I have also been supported with various logistics that have been extremely helpful in managing COVID-19 in Ghana, with facilitating samples processing and date management”.



In addition, the forum served as a platform for partners and stakeholders to strengthen their existing cooperation. Partners include the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the International Organisation for Migration, European Return and Reintegration Network (AG Care), and other Civil Society Organisations including Oak Foundation and ADRA, Ghana Enterprise Agency, National Vocational and Training Institute, Association of Small-Scale Industries



In delivering the keynote address, Alexandra Köbler of the German Economic Institute (IW Koeln), focused on the new German Skilled Immigration Act, which seeks to expand the possibilities for qualified professionals especially with vocational, non-academic training from non-EU countries explore Germany for employment/job searches, qualification measures, vocational training or studies.

On his part, the Senior National Coordinator, Mr. David Tette, further reiterated the commitment of migration projects at GIZ Ghana, together with partners to develop more tailored interventions to enhance the Returning to new opportunities initiative.



Other important segments of the event included the exchange of information, lessons and insights between returned migrants and all the migration partners and stakeholders present, with the propensity to lead to several interventions that could positively impact returned migrants.



To further deepen support for migration and development in Ghana, the Migration 360 fair was launched during the event. The fair seeks to raise awareness on issues of irregular migration, sensitize participants on TVET as a suitable form of employment, and further provide access to market and networking opportunities –to enhance the businesses of beneficiaries.



The forum was organized by the Ghanaian German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, in collaboration with the Programme Migration and Diaspora, and the Migration and Employment Promotion component of the Programme for Sustainable Economic Development. These projects have supported over 15,000 potential and returning migrants through entrepreneurship, start-up support, psychosocial counselling and TVET trainings, to reintegrate and kickstart their businesses. In addition, the Programme Migration and Diaspora further supports returned experts to effectively reintegrate and transmit their knowledge and skills for development in Ghana.



About the Ghanaian German Centre for Jobs Migration and Reintegration

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) is part of the global project “Programme Migration for Development” (PME), which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR). GGC’s objective is to advice on employment and educational perspectives for Ghanaian job seekers, returnees and intending migrants alike.



About Program Migration and Diaspora



The Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to implement the Programme Migration & Diaspora (PMD). PMD is a global program with the following objective: key players in partner countries are increasingly taking advantage of the positive effects that regular migration and diaspora engagement has on local social and economic development. The project operates in five fields of action: Development-oriented return, Regular migration and labour mobility, Social commitment of the diaspora, Financial and economic development contribution of the diaspora and migrants and Consultancy on migration governance.



About Migration and Employment Promotion



To prevent irregular migration becoming a threat to Ghana ‘s growth, GIZ was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to implement the Programme for Sustainable Economic Development (PSED) by the component, Migration and Employment Promotion (MEP). PSED-MEP focuses on the areas of migration and development; economic development and job creation; reintegration and employment perspectives in Ghana. More specifically, the component supports the promotion of (self)- employment initiatives for disadvantaged population groups, including returning and potential migrants, through which over 9000 youths have received entrepreneurship and financial literacy training.

About GIZ



As a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world. GIZ has over 50 years of experience in a wide variety of areas, including economic development and employment, energy and the environment, and peace and security. We work with businesses, civil society actors, and research institutions, fostering successful interaction between development policy and other policy fields and areas of activity. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) is our main commissioning party.



Currently, GIZ promotes sustainable development in Ghana via about 50 programmes and projects. Our activities currently cover three priority areas: Energy and Climate, with a concentration on renewable energy and energy efficiency; Training and Sustainable Growth for Decent Jobs, and Peaceful and Inclusive Societies, which looks at good governance.