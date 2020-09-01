Press Releases

GIZ launches mobile insurance awareness campaign

Gabriel K. Kwame

German development agency, GIZ in partnership with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) on Monday 31st August 2020 launched a mobile insurance awareness campaign dubbed #SakeOfMorrow.

The campaign is to tackle the knowledge gap, increase insurance awareness and literacy to enable underserved consumers to access simple and affordable mobile-delivered insurance and health services.



Speaking on the rationale behind the campaign, Technical Advisor of GIZ, Gabriel K. Kwame, indicated that the very essence of doing insurance is to safeguard and cushion people against any unforeseen circumstances.



He noted that the Mobile Delivered Insurance Awareness Campaign, #SakeOfMorrow, is a campaign that seeks to draw attention to the need to take steps to secure tomorrow.



“There is a major awareness gap in the insurance industry. In our part of the world, several lives are lost through untimely hospitalization and minor accidents.

We believe driving awareness for the convenient and reliable Mobile Insurance will enable Ghanaians to take advantage of its several benefits”, Mr. Kwame added.



Mobile Delivered Insurance has become very important as it offers an affordable and more convenient way of doing insurance that can be trusted to secure peoples future using their mobile phone.



To sign know more about mobile insurance, you can visit any Mobile Insurance near you or call the NIC hotline 0302960696. There are also regular updates on social media @MODI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.



#SakeOfMorrow is a GIZ campaign endorsed by the NIC and in partnership with all relevant stakeholders in the mobile insurance sector.

Source: German Development Agency

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.