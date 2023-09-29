GMA, ILO collaborate to ensure improved living and working conditions on board Ghanaian registered fishing vessels

Photo of some stakeholders present at sensitization forum

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Maritime Authority in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has held a sensitization forum for fishing vessel owners and agents in a bid to improve the living and working conditions on board Ghanaian registered fishing vessels.

The aim of the forum was also to raise awareness and educate fishing vessel owners and their associated stakeholders about the pressing need to enhance the living and working conditions of fishers on board Ghanaian registered fishing vessels.



The Director, of the Maritime Services Division of Ghana Maritime Authority Kwabena Boakye-Boampong highlighted some key initiatives and developments the GMA has undertaken to enhance the living and working conditions on Ghanaian fishing vessels.



“Through our collaboration with our Danish partners as part of the third phase of our strategic sector cooperation on maritime, we have trained 10 instructors from the Regional Maritime University and the Ghana Maritime Authority. The instructors are ready to commence the basic safety and security course for fishers as was announced in one of our circulars with the aim of certifying all fishers by September 2024.”



He revealed that the GMA now requires all foreigners serving on board Ghanaian fishing vessels to be issued with flag endorsement certificates to serve as a means to verify their qualifications and experience.

“The issuance of these endorsements is based on the execution of memoranda of understanding between Ghana and the respective administrations of these foreign Nationals. These MOUs facilitate the mutual recognition of certificates and qualifications ensuring that those serving on our vessels meet the required international standards.”



The National Programme Coordinator of the International Labour Organisation, Emmanuel Kwame Mensah said the ILO is committed to a decent working environment in the fishing sector in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.



“It so happens that there are more than 128,000 fishers that are trapped in forced labor across the world. That means that the industry we are dealing with, fishing, is not exempted from the practice of forced labor, modern slavery, and human trafficking.”