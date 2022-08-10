GNPC CEO, leadership working in industrial harmony – Senior Staff Union asserts

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEO

Senior Staff Union of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has denied media reports suggesting a rift between their Chief Executive Officer, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah and leadership, staff of the corporation.

In a statement released by the Union, it described the earlier report as unsubstantiated, adding that, it must be disregarded by the general public and stakeholders.



“The executive body of the Senior Staff Union wishes to state on record that we have not received any complaint or grievance whatsoever from any person or group regarding the conduct of our Chief Executive. Indeed, there is currently industrial harmony, and the prevailing atmosphere in the corporation is one of calmness,” part of the statement read.



“Mr. Danquah has brought on board some positive energy to the operations of GNPC and is determinedly steering the corporation in the right direction. There is indeed a general sense of hope and great expectations amongst staff,” it added.



The statement further refuted false reports indicating that Mr. Danquah was engaged in unprofessional conduct and provided misleading information about the finances of GNPC.



“Mr. Danquah since taking over as CEO has actively instituted cost-saving measures and improved capacity building for staff in key areas to upgrade their knowledge and competencies to help GNPC execute its mandate as the National Oil Company of Ghana,” the statement refuted.



Senior Staff Union of the GNPC said Mr Danquah, since assuming office, has made cross-functional movements consistent with industry practice, as well as, GNPC’s Corporate Plan in compliance with the conditions of service after obtaining board approval.

The union explained that the move seeks to effectively utilise the skillsets of staff and diversify their knowledge base.



“These movements are aimed at energising the corporation to respond to current global trends in the oil and gas industry. To enhance team bonding, unity, and camaraderie, he [Mr Danquah] is enabling an environment through consistent staff engagement, especially with the Senior Executive Committee (ExCom), where there is open discourse for corporate advancement,” it added.



Meanwhile, the Management and Staff of GNPC have assured the general public and stakeholders of its unwavering focus and resolve toward increasing oil and gas reserves for the country to impact livelihoods.



Read the full statement below:



