GNPC CEO was duly approved by Public Services Commission – Board of Directors

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEO

The Board of Directors of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has debunked a report suggesting that its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been denied the position.

Mr. Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah has been acting in the said capacity since April 2022 when Dr. K.K. Sarpong exited the office— until his appointment and vetting by the Public Services Commission to confirm him as the substantive CEO of the state-owned company.



According to a Modernghana.com publication, Mr Danquah allegedly failed to prove his competence to the vetting committee for the office he hoped to occupy, for which reason the PSC could not endorse him.



But in a disclaimer issued on March 7, 2023, to the effect of the publication, Mr Freddie Blay who is the Board Chairman said, “the Board wishes to state categorically, that the said publication is untrue and the general public is entreated to disregard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”



Thus, confirming to the public that the appointment of the GNPC CEO was duly approved by the PSC, the Board added, “The CEO with the full support of the Board of Director is focused on effectively steering GNPC to position itself in maximising the utility of the petroleum resources of the country for its citizens.”-



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) was established as a State-owned entity to operate on a commercial basis. The Corporation was given legal backing through two main statutes i.e., PNDC Laws 64 and 84.

The Corporation’s vision is to become a leading global oil and gas company whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life of the people of Ghana.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:







