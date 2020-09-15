Business News

GNPC Foundation launches video documentary on its Corporate Social Investment projects

The core mandate of the GNPC Foundation is to impact lives

The GNPC Foundation has today premiered a video documentary highlighting the organization’s corporate social investment efforts since its establishment in 2017.

The documentary was launched during a short ceremony at the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi during a visit by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



In attendance were the Foundation’s Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Eduah, the president of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and Chairman for the Board of Trustees for the Foundation, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi ll, as well as members of staff for the Foundation, members of the community and other dignitaries.



In the 30-minute documentary, the Foundation’s projects, ranging from the provision of boreholes, the construction of classroom blocks, sanitary facilities and artificial football pitches, as well as the organization’s local and foreign scholarship programme, donation efforts, among other interventions, are highlighted.

In a short speech during the ceremony, Executive Director for the Foundation, Dr. Eduah, said, “this new documentary is proof of the hard work we have undertaken since we began our operations three years ago. With existing projects in all 16 regions and many more planned, we have already impacted many lives, and will continue to do so in the coming years.”



Dr. Eduah went on to commend all stakeholders and beneficiaries who made it possible for the Foundation to carry out its activities successfully and stressed on the need for continued collaboration in order to maximize efforts.



The core mandate of the GNPC Foundation is to impact lives and it does this under the guidance of its three core pillars: Education & Training, Environment & Social Amenities and Economic Empowerment. With this video documentary, the Foundation aims to showcase the hard work it has done and continues to do to better the lives of different communities across the country.

