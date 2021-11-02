GNPC Foundation warns against fake university schorlarship letters

Logo of the GNPC Foundation

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has cautioned the general public against persons impersonating their staff and falsifying scholarship award letters to some partner universities.

The Foundation, in a public notice, said, it has intercepted some fake documents and letters of scholarship awarded to some persons.



It said the Foundation is currently investigating the matter and will bring the perpetrators to book.



The notice asked the public to desist from such fraudulent activities as offenders, would be prosecuted.

See the public notice below:



