GNPC-Genser deal: Reports of financial loss non-factual – Deputy Energy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam has debunked reports that the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) is selling Ghana’s gas at a cheaper price than they are expected to.

According to him, the reports are not based on factual analysis and investigations.



However, after interrogation of the management of GNPC and the Ministry of Energy by Parliament’s Committee on Mines and Energy, the minister told journalists that the CSOs who made the claims did not perform due diligence.



“I think that it is important we understand the deal. Some of the headlines you read are not factual and they do not help. When you have done a so-called independent analysis, you need to put it against the fact, and the only way you can get the fact is to talk to the institutions involved otherwise it can be misleading and the people will form an opinion on a misleading statement and this is why I am very happy that Parliament has shown interest in this,” the Minister is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Earlier some Civil Society Organisations; IMANI Africa and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy accused the management of GNPC of allegedly buying gas for US$95.8 million dollars and selling to Genser for US$43.5 million dollars accounting for a US$1.5 billion financial loss to the state.



The government has rejected accusations that the state oil company, Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) has caused financial loss to the state to the tune of $1.5 billion.



However, the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea noted that IMANI and ACEP should have questioned GNPC before publishing their findings.

“I was thinking that before IMANI and ACEP will put out into the public domain matters of this consequence, they should have made those matters referable to GNPC, and then they will incorporate the GNPC’s side of the story into the report, they did not do that. So, for me, it is too adversarial for comfort,” he noted.



He also noted that the Committee will conclude on the matter after its meeting with Ghana Gas on Monday, October 3, 2022.



