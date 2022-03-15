GNPC supports 325 artisans in the Eastern Region

Beneficiaries will further be provided with soft skills training in standards of business and entrep

Source: GNPC Foundation

The GNPC Foundation’s livelihood empowerment programme, the Skilled Artisan Project (SAP) being implemented in partnership with ASEDA Foundation, is sponsoring the training and National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certification of some 325 artisans in the Eastern Region.

Having undergone apprenticeship in various vocational skills such as plumbing, fashion design, carpentry, auto-mechanics, general electrical, hairdressing, interior designing & decoration, and aluminum fabrication, the beneficiary Artisans will, from Tuesday 15th March to Friday 18th March, sit for their NVTI examination.



This, according to Mr. Kwame Karikari, Head of the Economic Empowerment Unit of the GNPC Foundation, will enhance the employability of young artisans and empower them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.



He said that GNPC, in the 2021/22 edition of the project, is supporting a total of 2050 artisans across 6 regions namely; Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Central, Western and Western North regions.



“This is, among other things, our contribution to supporting and building the capacity of Ghana’s youth to ensure as many of them as possible become economically independent to support themselves, their families, communities and Ghana at large,” Mr. Karikari added.





Beneficiaries will further be provided with soft skills training in standards of business and entrepreneurship. The Business Advisory Centre (BAC) of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), will take them through course models such as Book-keeping, Marketing/ Sales, Branding, Customer Relations, Attitude to Work, Safety at Work and Entrepreneurship.







After a successful programme, the artisans will later undergo a graduation ceremony where each would be handed a set of tools relevant to their skills to help set them up for their entrepreneurial journeys.



