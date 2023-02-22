1
GOIL now GOIL PLC

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) has announced a change in its corporate name.

GOIL will now be known as GOIL PLC.

“The name change is in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) section 21 (b) which directs that all public companies limited by shares must have the words ‘Public Limited Company’ or the abbreviation ‘PLC’ to their registered names,” a public notice from GOIL stated.

It noted however that the name change “shall not affect GOIL PLC’s operations, and all existing and already executed contracts, agreements, documents, products, and services that bear the Company’s old name shall remain valid.”

