GOIL takes the lead to reduce fuel prices

Petrol now selling at GH¢9.35

Diesel is going for 10 cedis 20 pesewas



Govt to reduce fuel prices by 15pesewas



Oil Marketing Firms were expected to begin the reduction of fuel prices from April 1, 2022.



However, GOIL has taken the lead to reduce its prices at the pumps.



A litre of petrol is now selling at GH¢9.35 from the old price of GH¢9.60 whiles diesel is selling for GH¢10.20 from the old price of GH¢10.40.

Petroleum prices have reached an all-time high, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.



Oil prices have risen in the first three months of the year to sell at over $130.



This has been largely said to affect fuel prices globally.



Meanwhile, as part of the government's measures to mitigate the devastating impact of fuel prices on the economy, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that fuel prices will be reduced by 1.6% translating to 15pesewas by April 1, 2022.



Some experts have also hinted that fuel prices are likely to reduce by GH¢1 per litre from April 1, 2022.