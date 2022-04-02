1
Menu
Business

GOIL takes the lead to reduce fuel prices

Fuel Min.png Petrol now selling at GH¢9.35

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Petrol now selling at 9 cedis 35 pesewas

Diesel is going for 10 cedis 20 pesewas

Govt to reduce fuel prices by 15pesewas

Oil Marketing Firms were expected to begin the reduction of fuel prices from April 1, 2022.

However, GOIL has taken the lead to reduce its prices at the pumps.

A litre of petrol is now selling at GH¢9.35 from the old price of GH¢9.60 whiles diesel is selling for GH¢10.20 from the old price of GH¢10.40.

Petroleum prices have reached an all-time high, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.

Oil prices have risen in the first three months of the year to sell at over $130.

This has been largely said to affect fuel prices globally.

Meanwhile, as part of the government's measures to mitigate the devastating impact of fuel prices on the economy, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that fuel prices will be reduced by 1.6% translating to 15pesewas by April 1, 2022.

Some experts have also hinted that fuel prices are likely to reduce by GH¢1 per litre from April 1, 2022.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Inaki Williams set to play for Black Stars at Qatar 2022 World Cup
An inside look at the Dr Hassan Ayariga's multi-million 'presidential' mansion
Related Articles: