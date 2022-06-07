0
GPHA, World Maritime University collaborate on WeCAPS Project

Wecaps 1.png Director General of GPHA, Michael Luguje (middle)

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: Eye on Port

The European Commission and Expertise France have in recent years launched the Western and Central Africa Port Security (WeCAPS) project with the aim of strengthening the security and safety of port infrastructure.

As such, the World Maritime University has been partnered to deliver on the legal framework relating to port security and disaster management.

Earlier this week, officials from the university paid a working visit to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to obtain first-hand information on GPHA’s security systems which would aid the task at hand.

Professor Maximo Meija, Director of the PhD Program and Associate Academic Dean at the World Maritime University said “our main remit is to get a deeper understanding into how law-making and policy formulation in relation to port security are done in Ghana.”

They were briefed by senior management of the Authority on the strides taken by the Authority in its security.

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority told the delegation “the Port Authority has its own security outfit, and we collaborate with the Ghana Military that seconds senior officers to head our security for us every two years. We collaborate strongly with the navy who have their crafts in the ports to support our activities. The Ghana Maritime Authority and the Marine Police Unit also support our security activities.”

The Harbour Master of the Port of Tema, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah revealed that that port, as part of efforts to bolster security has undergone the requirements of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code which prescribes responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and port/facility personnel to detect security threats and take preventive measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade.

