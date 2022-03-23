GPHA and Tema Regional Police reaffirm continued collaboration

The DG of GPHA, Michael Luguje (left) in an interaction with DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie (right)

Source: Eye on Port

The Tema Regional Police Command and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has reaffirmed their commitments to continue collaborations towards the protection and security of Ghana’s port environment.

These reaffirmations were made during the maiden visit of the new Regional Police Commander, DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie, to the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



The police commander and the Director-General acknowledged the significance of close collaboration to ensure that together with other key security institutions, law and order continue to prevail in the Port of Tema, a key asset to Ghana’s economy.

DCOP Daniel Kwame Afriyie said, “it was important for us to introduce ourselves to you and also thank you for what you have been doing for our previous administrations. We will give you all the necessary support, within our capabilities and ensure there is improved security within the Port of Tema environs.”



The GPHA Boss in turn said, “your presence reassures us that the port is safe, and we know we can call on you at all times. We can see you are already patrolling the entire area to ensure that business is conducted in a secure manner. We see you as strategic partners and not just tenants. At any given time, any opportunity we have to even strengthen the partnership to help you do your work better than you are doing, we are always happy to support.”