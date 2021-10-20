GPHA board pays familiarization visits to port of Takoradi and port of Keta project site

Members of the GPHA board being briefed on projects at Takoradi port

Source: Eye on Port

The governing board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has paid familiarization visits to the port of Takoradi and the Keta port project site.

The visit of the governing Board led by the Hon. Isaac Osei was to afford the reconstituted board the opportunity to learn at first hand, the extent of work at the Takoradi port which is undergoing massive transformation through various expansion projects and to also get briefings from engineers of the authority on the Keta port project.



In Takoradi, the GPHA board was conducted round the various projects including the Liquid Bulk Terminal, the Dry Bulk Terminal, and the Atlantic Container Terminal. The Board Chairman of the GPHA, the Hon. Isaac Osei expressed satisfaction at the current state of works at the port.



He said, “work done here is very impressive. GPHA’s job is to make sure that the infrastructure is there which they have done by working with their partners. Now it is up to the business community to take advantage of the facilities that have been provided.”

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje said the expansion works in the port of Takoradi is indicative of the fact that GPHA is mindful of the future, hence the investment in such huge infrastructure which will transcend generations.



“By this massive container terminal project that is ongoing, we are already getting a lot of interest from global container shipping lines wanting to join us in partnerships to move a lot of volumes here. The potential to bring the volumes is wide,” Michael Luguje disclosed.



In Keta, the team called on the Awomefia of the Anlo Traditional Area, Togbi Sri and his sub-chiefs before proceeding to the Project site. Togbi Sri assured the Board of his commitment to the project and promised to lend any support required of him when the need arises.