GPHA enhances capacity in crisis management

A view of the managers at GPHA and the experts under the WeCAPS project

Source: Eye on Port

Even though the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has in the past made efforts to attain optimum levels of capacity when it comes to security, the organisation knows better not to rest on its oars.

To this end, selected senior management members of the Authority have undergone a 4-day crisis management training exercise to enhance existing capabilities to effectively manage potential crisis.



The training program is under the WeCAPS project, a European Commission-funded capacity-building program to strengthen security and safety of West and Central African ports.



The exercise was categorized into four sessions namely, risk culture, crisis management, crisis communication and crisis simulation.



Incident Commander and Harbour Master at the Port of Tema Captain Francis Kwesi Micah explained that GPHA recognizes the need for continuous improvement in all areas of operations to ensure the successful running of the ports of Ghana.

He said, during a crisis situation, “we would have to be at a citadel and plan to manage and contain the crisis or emergency that could come up. This includes terrorist attacks, oil spills, fire, gas explosions. This collaboration has been going on for some time and we decided to have this training as it helps us touch on all the areas that need attending to so that we can even strengthen our vigilance and preparedness for any unforeseen circumstance.”



Crisis Management Expert, Fabrice Tollari said the feedback obtained is indicative of GPHA’s preparedness for unforeseen incidents and circumstances.



He said the world is very connected now given more reason for increased collaboration among stakeholders, countries and international bodies to prepare themselves during all forms of crisis.