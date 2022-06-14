GPHA launches Green Harbour Project, plants 1000 trees in Tema

Symbolic tree planting exercise by management and union representatives despite heavy downpour

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has launched the green harbour project, an initiative aimed at planting trees within the port enclave and its environs to create and promote a healthier environment, cooler climatic conditions and improve air quality.

To this end, the Authority has targeted to plant 1000 trees Tema.



The initiative is also in support of the national Green Ghana project.



The tree planting exercise which has already commenced will cover areas within the port of Tema enclave as well as a few residential areas within the Tema township.



The Authority is partnering a non-governmental organization, Coastal Conservancy Organization (CCO) for the planting exercise.



The tree planting exercise also coincided with GPHA’s ISO and Environment week.

Speaking during the launch, the Director-General of the Authority, Michael Luguje stated GPHA’s commitment to the nation’s green agenda.



He noted "Today marks green Ghana Day. Essentially, we do not need anybody to tell us the importance of the environment. We as human beings exist because the earth exists, so anything we do that is extinct the earth means that we too will be extinct. We need trees for shade and we need trees to ensure that we contain global warming and its negative effects.’’



The GPHA Director-General encouraged staff, stakeholders and tenants within the port enclave to pitch in and lend their support to ensure that the project blossoms and becomes a success.



He opined that a similar project will be undertaken in the Port of Takoradi, adding that the Authority is keen on ensuring a healthy and greener port environment.



Mr. Luguje further averred that the Ports Authority will continue to create an enabling and conducive atmosphere that will propel business while ensuring higher productivity.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Frederick Obeng Adom, called for continuous nursing of the plants to increase their chances of survival.



He added, “there is a popular saying that when the last tree falls, the last man dies. This is something we must all work to prevent. Let us all get involved to make sure that as we leave here we cultivate the habit of making sure we make Ghana green.”



Last year the President of Ghana, Nana Addo, launched the Green Ghana project as a deliberate effort to encourage afforestation.



The Minister said, out of 7 million trees planted last year, 6.3 million have survived.



He said this year’s target is 20 million trees.