GPHA reaffirms support for government’s revenue objectives

Director General of GPHA, Michael Luguje

Source: Eye On Port

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje, has confirmed the Authority’s support when it comes to implementing the government’s strategy to block any revenue leakage at the ports of Ghana.

He revealed that the modern conveyor system being installed at the Dry Bulk Terminal will do away with any concerns surrounding the under-declaration of bulk cargo volumes received at the port.



“This is because the modern conveyor system in Takoradi, as it loads, automatically calculates the volumes it is carrying. For Tema, the weighbridge project will help us, with all our dry bulk cargoes that come in and go out. We are ready to support you in this direction,” Mr. Luguje stated.



The GPHA Boss also said his outfit will provide the government with its detailed input for the operationalization of the “no duty, no exit” policy initiative, intended to block revenue leakages.



“We have in our own discussions acknowledged that the ports are already, no duty no exit enclaves but maybe the methodology is what is now going to be new. Otherwise, that has been the practice in Ghana’s ports. Having participated in the committee that drafted the implementation modalities, we are assessing them and in the course of next week, we will be presenting some information to you to help in the way forward.”

These assurances were made when the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta led a delegation to visit the Port Authority to strengthen collaboration towards finding lasting solutions to challenges associated with revenue collection at the ports.



Present at the meeting was the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, and Acting Commissioner of Customs, Seidu Iddrissu Iddisah.



The Finance Minister called for tightened collaborations between the Port Authority and Revenue Authority towards measures that will seal all forms of revenue leakages that could emanate from the port area.