GPHA renovates Tema Fish Market Hall with GH¢3m

A file photo of fishes

Source: GNA

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has invested GH¢3 million to renovate the Fish Market Hall at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The refurbishment, which took seven months to be completed, was part of efforts by the GPHA to deliver its mandate of providing suitable, safe, and hygienic facilities for fishing vessels and fish handling activities.



Mr Kwabena Asamoah, the General Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, said during the reopening of the refurbished fish hall that GPHA’s investment, was in line with its objective to ensure that fish brought to the harbour were handled in a hygienic and conducive manner.



Mr Asamoah said the fish market, which was constructed many years ago, was prior to its renovation in as a deplorable state, with roof leakages making the hall unhygienic.



Management, he said, therefore thought it wise to invest some money into it by renovating the whole market to uplift its standard, adding that “We used 0.8mm aluminium roofing sheet, which is difficult to find on the market, and that prolonged the project a little bit.”



Ms Adlina Amoyaw, the Operations Manager at the Tema Fishing Harbour, said her outfit would ensure that the rules and regulations governing the use of the facility were adhered to.

She indicated that a task force had been formed out of the executives of the fishing community who would liaise with the operations unit and the security department.



Mr Joe Kramo, the Tema President of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, expressed the association’s commitment to play its role effectively to ensure that the activities of its members aligned with the expectations of the GPHA.



He gave the assurance that they would thoroughly clean after the close of work to ensure that the place was fit for fish business as well as attract tourists.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards