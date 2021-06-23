GPHA takes key step to upgrade security surveillance at port of Tema

The Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Emmanuel Nyante speaking

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has embarked on a camera upgrade project for its security department to elevate the existing technological surveillance at the Port of Tema.

The project comprises of the enhancement of the video management systems, the rehabilitation of the Camera Control Room, and the procurement of modern security equipment.



Along with these installations, about twenty (20) security personnel have undergone a two-week training to acquire the requisite skills necessary to man the facilities.



The Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Emmanuel Nyante, during a commissioning ceremony, averred that the new security facilities will inject added efficiency to security surveillance at Ghana’s biggest commercial port.

“Already there were cameras deployed all around the port but now we have more cameras. Now playbacks will be more reliable since most of the cameras have been replaced and when there’s an incident anywhere in the port it will be easy to access,” he said.



Corporate IT Manager of GPHA, Francis Donkor said checks and controls have been put in place to ensure that abuse of the security system is impossible.



“There are adequate controls in place to make sure that footages are not leaked and even if there is any there are measures put in place to detect who actually perpetrated the act.”