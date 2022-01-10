GPRTU disagrees with Concerned Drivers on 40% increment in transport fares

GPRTU to invite C-DAG for emergency meeting

Transport fares to increase by 40 percent from January 17 - C-DAG

GPRTU to invite C-DAG for emergency meeting



GPRTU disassociates itself from transport fare increment



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has disassociated itself from a decision by the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) to increase transport fares by 40 percent beginning Monday, January 17, 2022.



According to the Industrial Relations Officer of GPRTU, Moro Abbas, his outfit was taken aback upon hearing the news that its sister union wants to increase transport fares.



Moro Abbas, in an interview with TV3, said GPRTU is the union that needs to increase transport fares and not C-DAG.

But the GPRTU, he said, will invite C-DAG for an emergency meeting to know the way forward.



“We have heard about our sister union and we are surprised. As Ghanaians, they can say whatever but it is our utmost surprise. We are the great GPRTU, if anyone should increase fares it should be us," he said.



"We share the same sentiments they have raised but we don’t agree with them. We disassociate ourselves from their action. We are hoping to resume and call an emergency meeting and invite the concerned drivers,” he added.



Earlier today, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana announced that transport fares will go up by 40 percent from a week today, January 17, 2022.



C-DAG in a press release said the increment in transport fares is to help improve the livelihood of public transport drivers.

The association explained that the current economic conditions in Ghana have made it very difficult for their members to take care of their families.



C-DAG also attributed the increase in prices of vehicles, spare parts and lubricants as other reasons for the fare increment.



The association, therefore, charged Ghanaians to be ready to pay more as transport fares from Monday.