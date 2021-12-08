GPRTU have agreed not to go on another strike - Akim Swedru MP

Chairman for Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has stated that, Ghana Private Transport and Road Union will not go on another strike per the implementation that has been made on an agreed discussion.
According to him, even though some of their grievances were not met, they will not go on another strike.
“They will not go because what they agreed at the meeting has been effective’’, he added.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport made the point in an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show.
He added that GOIL has taken the lead of reducing 16 pesewas per liter and thus, hoping that the government would further reduce the tax on fuel.
GPRTU embarked on a sit-down strike on December 7, 2021 leaving a lot of people stranded at the various lorry stations.
