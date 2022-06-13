0
GPRTU meets to consider another fare hike as fuel prices gallop

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Commuters and users of public transport are likely to be confronted with another transport fare hike soon as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has scheduled a meeting to discuss another fare hike due to “significant hikes” in the price of fuel.

While the price of petrol per litre increased by 7.3 percent recently, that of diesel rose by 9.7 percent.

Petrol is selling at GH¢10.10 per litre at the pump stations while diesel is at GH¢12.20 per litre.

A few weeks ago, there was a 20 percent increase in transport fares to compensate for the corresponding increase in the price of fuel to GH¢9.41 (petrol) and GH¢11.12 (diesel).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Richard Yaw Amankwah, Deputy General Secretary in Charge of Operations, GPRTU, said commercial drivers “have not seen any significant increase” in income and, thus, must shore up their fares to make up for lost revenue stemming from the consistent increase in fuel prices.

“It is not our doing”, Mr. Amankwah said, explaining: “The situation demands it”.

“We are also consumers”, he noted.

“Whenever fuel prices go up, it affects our business and even though we are not happy to increase transport fares, it will go against our business if we don’t do so,” he said.

