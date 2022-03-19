GPRTU pushes for 20% increment in fares following high fuel cost

Prices of commercial transport usually goes up with increment in fuel prices

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is pushing for another 20% increment in transport fares barely one month after a 15% hike in fares.

The union believes the new percentage upward adjustment is a necessary measure to cushion its members from making losses.



According to the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, the union has begun engaging the government over their proposal for a 20% rise in fares.



Speaking in a CitiNews interview, he noted that passengers should prepare to make more for their daily commutes since the increment is inevitable.



While attributing their call to recent hikes in the cost of fuel, Godfred Abulbire stated that “there will be fare increment at all cost to cushion our members. It will come. If we want to do adequate adjustment, then we are looking at two issues. Currently, we would be asking for about 20 percent this time around…”

The group indicated that their increment is actually realistic and they are going to speak from the experience they had from the 15 percent as to whether the previous increment “did us good or bad.”



The General Secretary of the group added that their engagement with the government would also centre on waiving off some taxes and also subsidies.



“The other issue we are going to speak about is that government should waive off some of the taxes. We want to see if the government will listen this time around. If not, then definitely, the fare increment will come. Another area we will discuss with the Transport Ministry is whether subsidies can be introduced.”