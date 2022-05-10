GPRTU questions validity for increment in transport fares by 20%

Transport fares to go up

GPRTU describes GRTCC as jokers

Disregard 20% fare increment, GRTCC



20% increase is considerate of low salaries, GPRTU



General Secretary for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Abass Imoro, has questioned the validity of the increment of transport fares by 20%.



According to him, the 20% increase was a burden-sharing considering the recent economic hardships the country was facing.



“After all, a 20% increase in fares is very religious and it is simply a burden-sharing.



The GPRTU however described the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) as jokers.

This was after the GRTCC cautioned commuters to disregard the announced 20% increment on transport fares, adding that no single



Abass Imoro in response said, “Which law says if we are buying fuel at an exorbitant price, we can’t also increase our fares?”



“GPRTU is not part of them and they can’t regulate us. They are jokers. We are bigger than them. They can also bring out proposals if they care and are operators as we are. We are the operational people.”



The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GTRCC) in a statement on May 8, noted that the Transport Ministry is ready for a tripartite meeting between the council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to deliberate on a proposal for fare increment.



Signed by the General Secretary of the Council, Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, the GRTCC noted that the general public and commuters should disregard the purported upward adjustment of transport fares of 20%.



"Transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.”