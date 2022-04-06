0
Business

GPRTU to finalize transport fare increments after April 12

GPRTU Condemns Arbitrary Increase In Transport Fares 1 Transport fares to go up

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Goil reduces fuel prices

Transport Ministry to meet on April 12

Fares to increase at least 15%

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that it will meet with the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to determine the percentage of increase in transport fares.

There had been an earlier meeting on Monday between the GPRTU and other unions to discuss the way forward on the increase of transport fares following recent hikes in fuel prices.

Industrial Relations Officer of GPTRU, Abass Imoro, in a Citi News interview stated that a 15% additional increment is being proposed by the unions.

“Since we are postponing it, we intend to come out with nothing less than 15% but for now we haven’t officially announced it. We have to swallow it until after Tuesday’s meeting,” he said.

This increment if implemented will be the second time this year that Transport fares had increased after a 15% percent in February 2021.

This was due to the increase in fuel prices which was attributed to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the cedi’s depreciation.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
