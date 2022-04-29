GRA announces phased-approach for implementation of E-Levy on May 1

A MoMo merchant with a customer

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, has announced a phased-approach for the implementation of the E-levy which is expected to start from May 1.



GRA in a statement on April 28 indicated that the decision was reached following its assessment of the readiness of charging entities to integrate with the E-levy management system.



“Following the Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased-approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022,” parts of the statement read.



Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, had earlier predicted that GRA will be unable to full implement E-levy due to technical challenges.

"I am extremely confident that the @GhanaRevenue [GRA] CANNOT implement the obnoxious e-Levy in the format they have advertised on 01-05-2022. It is simply impracticable and untenable at this time. They either postpone start date or revert to Phase 1 implementation as earlier advised," he tweeted.



Background



The E-levy bill was passed on March 29 after the Minority caucus staged a walkout – a move it said was to deny the majority group a voting quorum.



Two days after its passage, President Nana Akufo-Addo assented to it with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, indicating that implementation will begin from May 1.



However, the Minority Caucus is in court challenging the passage of the E-levy bill.



It contends that government and it officials will be in contempt of court should they go ahead with it implementation on May 1 as they have sought an injunction on it.

