GRA asks Sol Cement to pay 40% of GH¢709-million tax liability before it can operate again

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has mandated that SOL Cement's managers in Tema settle a minimum of 40 per cent of their outstanding tax liabilities before the company can resume operations.

The closure of the cement factory occurred two weeks ago due to a GH¢709-million tax defaults, including VAT.



Following a tax audit by the GRA's tax enforcement, SOL Cement was cited for VAT infractions, corporate income tax, and penalties.



The company, which failed to pay taxes for over two years, has been given a 10-day ultimatum to settle the outstanding amount.



Kwabena Gyambra, the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed solutions presented by the company during discussions with the GRA, leading to the continued closure.



He clarified, "We will reopen operations once they make a 40% settlement of their liabilities and provide a realistic plan for the remaining amount."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta visited the factory to gain insights into the shutdown.



While acknowledging the GRA's action as part of efforts to strengthen the country's revenue, he emphasised that further discussions with the company would be conducted to resolve the issue.



Following the closure, Sol Cement manufacturer Wan Heng Ghana Limited acknowledged its failure to pay taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority and expressed its commitment to live up to its obligation promptly.



A statement issued by the management of the company on Monday, 23 October 2023, said: "We wish to address the recent news regarding the closure of Wan Heng Ghana Limited (producers of Sol Cement) and its outstanding tax liabilities to the Ghana Revenue Authority".



"As a leading cement manufacturing company, we understand the importance of our financial responsibilities and the impact they have on our nation's development", Wan Heng Ghana Limited noted.

"We acknowledge that we are indebted to the Ghana Revenue Authority for unpaid taxes", it added.



It said: "We are fully committed to resolving this matter in a responsible and timely manner".



"We want to reassure our valued customers, stakeholders, and the public that we are taking immediate and proactive steps to address this issue. We are in discussions with relevant tax authorities to develop a structured repayment plan that aligns with our financial capabilities and ensures that our tax obligations are met".







The management said SOL Cement "remains dedicated to its mission of contributing to the growth and development of Ghana".

"We understand that paying our taxes is an essential part of fulfilling this commitment. We apologise for any concerns or inconveniences this situation may have caused, and we promise to keep all our stakeholders informed throughout this process".



"We appreciate the trust and support that our customers and partners have placed in us over the years, and we are determined to rectify this situation while continuing to provide top-quality cement products and services", it added.



"We thank you for your understanding and patience during this challenging period. Sol Cement remains committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and a reliable contributor to the Ghanaian economy", the statement noted.