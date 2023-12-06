GRA boss has served beyond mandated period for retirement – Group demands removal

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, GRA Commissioner-General

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has been accused of overstaying the constitutionally mandated retirement period for civil servants in public office.

In view of this, a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Ghana has threatened to picket the premises of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on January 15, 2024 to demand the removal of the Commissioner-General from post.



The group contends that the move has become necessary as Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has currently gone beyond the constitutionally mandated period for a public officer to be in office and therefore want him to go on immediate retirement.



Spokesperson for group, Charles Akowuah, also accused Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division at the GRA, Julie Essiam of also overstaying the constitutionally mandated 60-year period for civil servants in office and therefore demand that she goes on retirement.



“Our background checks reveal that both Rev. Ammishaddai and Ms. Julie Essiam have chosen to stay in office beyond the age of 60 despite their contracts being renewed until 2021 and this brings into question the adherence to the established retirement policies within the GRA,” the group is quoted to have said by citinewsroom.com



“We are expecting about 1,500 young men and women to occupy the office of the GRA right after January 15, 2024,” the spokesperson of the group insisted.



Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah joined the GRA in 2018 after a 30-year career in the banking sector in Research, Corporate banking, SME/Retail Banking, Strategic Leadership and Strategic Planning spanning across different countries in Africa and short-term assignments in several countries.

He has vast experience in leadership, management, and banking operations as he started his career in the public service with the Ghana Statistical Service as an Assistant Statistician with the Ghana Statistical Service engaged in Economic, Social and Statistical Research before joining Standard Chartered Bank as a Statistician and Research Officer in 1993.



MA/SA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.