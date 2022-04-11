GRA directs glitches in E-Levy bill to Finance Ministry

Ghana Revenue Authority

E-Levy, Transfers between accounts owned by the same person up to GH¢100 exempt

No distinction on MOMO made in E-Levy Bill



Link your Ghana card to all your account, GRA advises



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has noted that the E-Levy bill has some anomalies that need to be addressed before its implementation in May.



According to the Authority, one of such is the non-distinction between MOMO accounts.



It stated that there is no distinction between a corporate Mobile money account and a personal Mobile money account.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview, Principal Revenue Officer and Head of the Project Management Unit for GRA, Isaac Kobina Amoako, stated that the concerns have been directed to the Finance Ministry to be addressed.

“That is something that has come to our attention; we’ve referred it to our superiors to look at it. But, for now, the law seems to have captured everybody, including disbursements from corporate mobile accounts. In fact, for the banks, the disbursements from corporate accounts were not mentioned, so it is clear that that is exempt.



“But in the MoMo, there was no distinction between a corporate MoMo account and individual MoMo account; so, that is where we’ve received some kind of feedback from the public that it will affect salaries, loan disbursements, and so many other things, which we’ve referred to the [Finance] Ministry,” he said.



Meanwhile, Head of Compliance at the Domestic Tax Unit, Victor Yao Akogo, detailed some exemptions that will characterize the operation of the electronic transfer levy.



“A transfer between accounts owned by the same person; I have a Fidelity account, and I transfer money to my GCB account where I am doing the transfer, E-Levy will not apply. If I transfer to my Ecobank account, my Prudential bank account, and my CBG account, E-Levy will not apply."



“We have a unique identifier, the Ghana Card, and that is what we are going to use. There are some people who have used their passport to register their account; we are saying that for you to qualify for the exemption."



“So, there is the need to let your Ghana Card be linked to all your accounts so that it will be the unique identifier of you everywhere so that you can enjoy the exemption,” he stated.